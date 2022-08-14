Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) dropped 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.71. Approximately 16,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,296,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Diana Shipping Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a market cap of $530.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Diana Shipping Increases Dividend

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.14 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 25.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.00%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 80.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

