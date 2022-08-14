DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Shares Gap Up to $20.57

Shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.57, but opened at $22.19. DICE Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 10,003 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

DICE Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $131,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

