DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCN. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a current ratio of 16.59. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average of $48.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 161.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,099,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,717 shares of company stock worth $1,626,253 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,917,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $474,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

