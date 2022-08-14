Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $269.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIISY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 326 ($3.94) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 310 ($3.75) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

DIISY opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.3212 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

