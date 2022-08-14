DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on DNBBY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from 203.00 to 225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from €247.00 ($252.04) to €241.00 ($245.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 178.00 to 184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DNBBY opened at $20.73 on Friday. DNB Bank ASA has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $25.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

