DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
DCGO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
DocGo Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of DCGO stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50. DocGo has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.86.
DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
