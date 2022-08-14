DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

DCGO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of DCGO stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50. DocGo has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DocGo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,282,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocGo by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,544 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of DocGo by 1,967.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,324,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 1,260,697 shares in the last quarter. Valor Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at $10,054,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of DocGo by 7,295.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,043,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,452 shares in the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

