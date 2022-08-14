Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Trading 1% Higher

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.73 and last traded at $25.48. 2,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 2,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

Dream Unlimited Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.35.

Dream Unlimited Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.0782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.01%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

