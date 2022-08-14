Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Update

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the July 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TAKOF opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47. Drone Delivery Canada has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.09.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

