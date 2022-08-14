Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.96.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$11.00 price target for the company. Dundee Securities upgraded Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

OTCMKTS DPMLF opened at $5.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.52. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.82%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

