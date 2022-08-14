Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Stake Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,162,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,506,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Dycom Industries by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Shares of DY opened at $111.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 1.43. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $112.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.89 and its 200-day moving average is $92.49.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $876.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.43 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

