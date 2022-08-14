e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.25 and a beta of 1.67. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $38.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,113,395.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,655 shares in the company, valued at $10,978,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,113,395.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,655 shares in the company, valued at $10,978,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 35,389 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,062,731.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,233.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 501,203 shares of company stock worth $15,742,954. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

