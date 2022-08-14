Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.72 and last traded at $23.72. Approximately 4,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 317,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EBIX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ebix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Ebix alerts:

Ebix Stock Down 3.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.70.

Ebix Dividend Announcement

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Ebix’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ebix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ebix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ebix by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ebix

(Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.