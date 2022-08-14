ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT Raised to C$8.00 at Raymond James

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $5.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $9.65.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

