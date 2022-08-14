ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cormark raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.60.
ECN Capital Stock Performance
ECN stock opened at C$7.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 89.13. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$12.24.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Karen Lynne Martin bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.89 per share, with a total value of C$88,363.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$598,839.44.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
