ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cormark raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.60.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

ECN stock opened at C$7.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 89.13. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$12.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$75.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Lynne Martin bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.89 per share, with a total value of C$88,363.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$598,839.44.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

