ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$8.75

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.60.

ECN Capital Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$7.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.99. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$75.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Lynne Martin acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.89 per share, with a total value of C$88,363.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$598,839.44.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

