Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.05.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

In related news, insider Michael Feehan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 361,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,898.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Feehan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 361,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,898.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $16,302,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 258,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,976.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,400 shares of company stock worth $237,706 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 576.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ECVT opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 0.82. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $225.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.39 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

