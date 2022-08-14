Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 165.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELAN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

