Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 573,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 5,902,194 shares.The stock last traded at $1.13 and had previously closed at $0.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EMBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Embark Technology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
Embark Technology Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95.
Institutional Trading of Embark Technology
Embark Technology Company Profile
Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.
