Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 573,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 5,902,194 shares.The stock last traded at $1.13 and had previously closed at $0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Embark Technology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Embark Technology Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95.

Institutional Trading of Embark Technology

Embark Technology Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMBK. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embark Technology by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

