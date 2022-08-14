Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Down 42.4% in July

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the July 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of EDN opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $285.56 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 13.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.