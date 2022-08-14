Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 178,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,231,376 shares.The stock last traded at 24.08 and had previously closed at 23.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 32.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is 25.00.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.31 by 0.42. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of 1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,109 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 24.00, for a total transaction of 458,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 144,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,109 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 24.00, for a total transaction of 458,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 144,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 92,785 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 20.25, for a total transaction of 1,878,896.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,446,748 shares in the company, valued at 29,296,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,894 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,912 in the last ninety days. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,487,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 52.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

