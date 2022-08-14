EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENLC. Raymond James raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $1,377,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $1,377,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $426,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,908.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 2.72. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

