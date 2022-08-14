Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,443 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 69.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 276.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at US Foods

In related news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other US Foods news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,803,319.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Foods Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:USFD opened at $33.27 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. CL King increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.89.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.