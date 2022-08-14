Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Sells $1,801,200.00 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,922,675.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $901,200.00.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQH. Citigroup began coverage on Equitable in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

