Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.60. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.01) per share.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.63.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

