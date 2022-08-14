Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Gap Up to $8.47

Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.47, but opened at $9.18. Erasca shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 6,744 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Erasca by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Erasca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

