Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Gap Down to $11.27

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.27, but opened at $10.86. Ero Copper shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 279 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Ero Copper Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $980.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.53.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ero Copper (ERO)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.