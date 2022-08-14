Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ETCMY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Eutelsat Communications from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.65 ($12.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eutelsat Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETCMY opened at $2.27 on Friday. Eutelsat Communications has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.