Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth about $67,377,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 342.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 206,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,557,000 after buying an additional 159,814 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,475,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,389.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 141,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,617,000 after buying an additional 131,914 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 110,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,155,000 after buying an additional 57,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $275.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.54. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $248.63 and a 52 week high of $308.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.85.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.31 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

