Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Everi alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Everi

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $979,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $979,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,424 shares of company stock worth $142,632 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Everi Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,484,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,735,000 after purchasing an additional 61,076 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,503,000 after purchasing an additional 34,569 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 8.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,033,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,705,000 after purchasing an additional 163,229 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after purchasing an additional 220,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Everi by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,233,000 after acquiring an additional 89,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.50. Everi has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.