Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Expedia Group to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

Shares of EXPE opened at $113.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.85. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.77) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $12,058,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 5,265.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $294,454,000 after buying an additional 1,476,800 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,266,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 727.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $135,037,000 after buying an additional 1,251,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

