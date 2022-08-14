Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Exponent by 120.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 34.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,011.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $102.31 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.97 and a 52-week high of $127.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Exponent had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

