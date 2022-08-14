Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $11.55

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.55, but opened at $12.01. Exscientia shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

EXAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exscientia from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 9.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAI. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. 37.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

