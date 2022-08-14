F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,878 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in F5 by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,307 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of F5 by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 240,459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,842,000 after buying an additional 38,564 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $172.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.15. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.43 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,082.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $195,094.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,082.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total transaction of $164,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,377. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Citigroup reduced their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.