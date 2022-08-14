F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,878 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in F5 by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,307 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of F5 by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 240,459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,842,000 after buying an additional 38,564 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
F5 Stock Performance
NASDAQ FFIV opened at $172.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.15. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.43 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.07.
Insider Buying and Selling at F5
In other F5 news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,082.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $195,094.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,082.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total transaction of $164,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,377. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Citigroup reduced their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.
F5 Profile
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F5 (FFIV)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.