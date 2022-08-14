Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Trading Down 0.8%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $10.96. Approximately 5,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 29,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Fairfax India Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

