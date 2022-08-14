Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,946,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 443.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 386,905 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 385,157 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 417,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 26,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 210,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 26,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Farmland Partners Price Performance

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Farmland Partners stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $793.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,496.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

Farmland Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.