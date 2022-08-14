Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus cut their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of FAST opened at $55.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.38. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,736 shares of company stock worth $131,599. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

