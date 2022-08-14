FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

FAT Brands Stock Down 5.9 %

FATBP stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.26.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1719 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

