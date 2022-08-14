Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Raised to C$10.50

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins downgraded Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

FSZ stock opened at C$10.14 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$8.84 and a twelve month high of C$11.75. The company has a market cap of C$842.70 million and a PE ratio of 19.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.04.

In related news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total value of C$1,254,243.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$740,032.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

