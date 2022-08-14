Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Raised to C$10.50 at CIBC

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.50.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

TSE:FSZ opened at C$10.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.81. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$8.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$842.70 million and a PE ratio of 19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Fiera Capital

About Fiera Capital

In related news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$1,254,243.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$740,032.

(Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.