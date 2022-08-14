Financial Advisory Service Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.7% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.69, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.27.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
