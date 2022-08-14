Financial Advisory Service Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.7% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.69, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

