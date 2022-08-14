Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases 208 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,865,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,996,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 128.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

