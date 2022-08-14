Financial Comparison: Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX) versus Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX – Get Rating) and Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Human Pheromone Sciences and Olaplex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Olaplex $598.36 million 16.84 $220.78 million $0.40 38.80

Olaplex has higher revenue and earnings than Human Pheromone Sciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

91.1% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Human Pheromone Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Olaplex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Human Pheromone Sciences and Olaplex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Human Pheromone Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Olaplex 0 1 10 1 3.00

Olaplex has a consensus target price of $26.58, indicating a potential upside of 71.24%. Given Olaplex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Human Pheromone Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Human Pheromone Sciences and Olaplex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A Olaplex 38.00% 59.00% 21.23%

Summary

Olaplex beats Human Pheromone Sciences on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Human Pheromone Sciences

Human Pheromone Sciences, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products containing synthetic human pheromones and other mood enhancing compounds in the United States and internationally. It provides a line of fragrance and toiletry products for men and women under the Natural Attraction trademark. The company also licenses its initial compounds and related technology, as well as sells its patented compounds to licensed customers to include these compounds as components in their products. In addition, it offers private label manufacturing services to licensed customers. Human Pheromone Sciences, Inc. distributes its products through distributors, as well as through the Web site, naturalattraction.com. The company was formerly known as EROX Corporation and changed its name to Human Pheromone Sciences, Inc. in May 1998. Human Pheromone Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

