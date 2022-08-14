Financial Contrast: Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) vs. Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) and Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Janux Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.4% of Janux Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aprea Therapeutics and Janux Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aprea Therapeutics N/A -97.02% -83.79% Janux Therapeutics -809.63% -15.10% -14.29%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aprea Therapeutics 1 3 1 0 2.00 Janux Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and Janux Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Aprea Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 242.11%. Given Aprea Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aprea Therapeutics is more favorable than Janux Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Aprea Therapeutics has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janux Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aprea Therapeutics and Janux Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aprea Therapeutics N/A N/A -$37.13 million ($5.51) -0.17 Janux Therapeutics $3.64 million 150.27 -$32.67 million ($1.32) -9.95

Janux Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Aprea Therapeutics. Janux Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aprea Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Janux Therapeutics beats Aprea Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors. The company's products pipeline also includes ATRN-Backup, an ATR inhibitor; ATRN-W1051 to treat anti-tumor activity; and ATRN-DDRi. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. is also developing a Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) costimulatory bispecific product candidate against programmed death-ligand 1 and CD28 designed to improve the anti-tumor activity of T cells. In addition, its EGFR-TRACTr is designed to target EGFR in many cancer types with multiple approved monoclonal antibodies. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

