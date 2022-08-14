First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.50

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.50 and last traded at $47.47, with a volume of 208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.06.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered First Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $573.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.20. First Financial had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $50.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. First Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 339.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 35,664 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 87.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 12.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

