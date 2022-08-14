Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $140.08 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIVE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Five Below from $249.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Five Below from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.32.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

