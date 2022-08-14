Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,715 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 309,285 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,827,000 after buying an additional 53,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Flagstar Bancorp

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Schoels bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $509,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at $700,799.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flagstar Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.25 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

NYSE:FBC opened at $42.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.49. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76.

Flagstar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.67%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

