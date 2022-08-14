FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Trading Up 1.2%

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV – Get Rating) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.85 and last traded at $52.83. Approximately 8,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 11,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.21.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $2,212,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $2,152,000. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,179,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,286,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 26.5% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 41,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the period.

