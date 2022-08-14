Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stake Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 356,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,299,000 after purchasing an additional 33,622 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND opened at $94.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.34. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FND. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

