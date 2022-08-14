Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at CIBC

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FVI. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Laurentian reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.50.

TSE FVI opened at C$3.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.37. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of C$3.09 and a one year high of C$6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.38.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$230.96 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,548.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,068,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,749,759.14.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

