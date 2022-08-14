Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,799,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,385,000 after purchasing an additional 165,253 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,346,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,944,000 after purchasing an additional 105,885 shares in the last quarter.

FLJP opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $32.53.

